Stolper Co Purchases 257 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.64. 2,187,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,725. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $94.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

