Stolper Co Has $694,000 Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 13,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 44,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

RVT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.17. 186,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

