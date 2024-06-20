Stolper Co Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.4% of Stolper Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.48. 1,045,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.06 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $136.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

