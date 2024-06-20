Stolper Co Acquires 1,305 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stolper Co raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 29,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 16.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

Kroger Stock Down 3.6 %

Kroger stock traded down $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $50.13. 9,647,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,049,500. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile



The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

