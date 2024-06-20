StockNews.com Upgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Buy

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

NYSE:DVN opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $555,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,871,000 after acquiring an additional 736,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,539,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $386,832,000 after acquiring an additional 68,339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

