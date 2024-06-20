StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $368.99 million, a P/E ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 0.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 55,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 611,564 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.