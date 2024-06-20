StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $368.99 million, a P/E ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 0.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.76.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
