StockNews.com Downgrades Lennar (NYSE:LEN) to Hold

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.80.

NYSE LEN traded down $7.79 on Wednesday, hitting $148.72. 5,992,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.82. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $172.59.

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,039 in the last ninety days. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

