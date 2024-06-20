StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $105.34 million, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.23. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THM. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in International Tower Hill Mines during the 1st quarter worth $1,416,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.