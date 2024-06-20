StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Price Performance
CNSL opened at $4.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $511.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.07.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
