StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CNSL opened at $4.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $511.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

