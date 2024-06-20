STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.80 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 22.95%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.