Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $3.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at $405,920.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $473.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.98.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

