Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average of $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

