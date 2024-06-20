Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Lifted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $816,000. jvl associates llc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 89,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 36,311 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.