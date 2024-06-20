Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Director Sells $25,360,000.00 in Stock

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. Stagwell Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $8.59.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $670.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.45 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STGW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stagwell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

