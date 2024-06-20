Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 82 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.88. 1,236,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,921. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

