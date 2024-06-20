Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 469 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,595,559,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 43,445.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after purchasing an additional 742,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,803,956,000 after acquiring an additional 605,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,472,114,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total value of $49,863,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,472,114,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock worth $1,251,670,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

View Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MA traded up $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $452.51. 3,006,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $420.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.