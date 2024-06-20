Stableford Capital II LLC Purchases Shares of 1,168 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51,219.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 688,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $351,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $236,378,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $310.77. 1,620,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,474. The company has a 50-day moving average of $332.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $521.00 to $463.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

