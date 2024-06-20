Stableford Capital II LLC Has $966,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Comcast by 100.1% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,918 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 25.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 32,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 27.6% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,188,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,314,900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.58. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

