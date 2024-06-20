Stableford Capital II LLC Buys New Shares in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,894,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,399,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,104,000 after purchasing an additional 856,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,912,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,125,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,747,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of BTG stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.66. 10,277,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,507,145. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -85.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Free Report ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.81 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -533.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.57.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

