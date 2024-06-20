Stableford Capital II LLC Boosts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,097,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

FRT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.00. 435,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,790. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.59 and a 12-month high of $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

