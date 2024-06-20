Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Shares of SRAD opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 2.04. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.36 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 162,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 38,397 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 69.3% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

