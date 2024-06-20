SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.60

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.58, with a volume of 28436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.47.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,539,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.