SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Stake Reduced by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,072,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 246,370 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $5,864,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,554. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

