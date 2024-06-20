SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,232,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,378,000 after purchasing an additional 223,449 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,948,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 144,613 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,840,000 after purchasing an additional 382,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,745,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,023,000 after purchasing an additional 232,533 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $38.38 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

