SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,463,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 362% from the previous session’s volume of 316,489 shares.The stock last traded at $21.71 and had previously closed at $21.61.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Community Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

