Softcat (LON:SCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,797.00

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,797 ($22.83) and last traded at GBX 1,796 ($22.82), with a volume of 274061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,751 ($22.25).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($22.87) to GBX 1,950 ($24.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Panmure Gordon started coverage on Softcat in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,490 ($18.93) target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,532.50 ($19.47).

Softcat Stock Up 2.6 %

Softcat Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of £3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,164.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,647.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,514.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Softcat’s payout ratio is currently 4,642.86%.

Insider Activity at Softcat

In other Softcat news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.11), for a total transaction of £554,050 ($704,002.54). Insiders own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

About Softcat

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

