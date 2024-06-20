Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 1.1%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $125.32 and last traded at $126.25. 1,682,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,454,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.92.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SNOW

Snowflake Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.18. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504,006.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,862 shares of company stock worth $5,895,712. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $226,302,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $171,608,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.