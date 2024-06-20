Smog (SMOG) Price Reaches $0.0303 on Major Exchanges

Smog (SMOG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Smog has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One Smog token can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smog has a market capitalization of $23.35 million and approximately $164,303.76 worth of Smog was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Smog Token Profile

Smog’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Smog’s total supply is 1,399,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smog is smogtoken.com/en. Smog’s official Twitter account is @smogtoken.

Buying and Selling Smog

According to CryptoCompare, “Smog (SMOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Smog has a current supply of 1,399,999,968 with 778,999,968 in circulation. The last known price of Smog is 0.03092917 USD and is down -16.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $148,561.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smogtoken.com/en.”

