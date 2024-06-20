SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

SmartFinancial Price Performance

SmartFinancial stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $379.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.71.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

Insider Activity at SmartFinancial

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 7,500 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

