Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 7,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 32,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $629.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 325.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sky Harbour Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 246,389 shares of Sky Harbour Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $2,463,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,440,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,406,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading

