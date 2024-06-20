Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 691,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 945,212 shares.The stock last traded at $26.83 and had previously closed at $26.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 879.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

