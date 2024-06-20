Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 293.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SLN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.07. 71,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,156. The company has a market cap of $570.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silence Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $43,798,000. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 116.7% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,105,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,878,000 after buying an additional 595,250 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $13,575,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% in the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after buying an additional 290,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.