Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Grows By 6.3%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 16,820,000 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Activity at GrafTech International

In other news, major shareholder Colonial House Capital Ltd acquired 179,279 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $265,332.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,714,854 shares in the company, valued at $43,977,983.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,626,085 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,107. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 704,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 190,225 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 1,425.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,422,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,425,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 591,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Price Performance

EAF stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.91. GrafTech International has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.32. The stock has a market cap of $272.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.