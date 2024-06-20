Short Interest in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Decreases By 5.3%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMLX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.68. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

