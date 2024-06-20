Short Interest in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Decreases By 5.6%

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 7,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Transactions at Absci

Institutional Trading of Absci

In other Absci news, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,059.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Absci news, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 384,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,059.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Absci by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,253,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,822,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Stock Performance

ABSI opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $393.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Absci has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Absci had a negative net margin of 2,042.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Absci will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

