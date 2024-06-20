ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) is Welch Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,202 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for about 4.2% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 2.34% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $84,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,478,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,008,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,736,000 after buying an additional 47,457 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 837,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,782,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,103,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 38,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,195. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $111.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.14 million. Analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

