ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading 0.4% Higher

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $730.75 and last traded at $728.43. Approximately 181,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,275,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $725.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

The company has a market capitalization of $150.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $724.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $738.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

