SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 60,864 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,110,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Tuesday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,428,818.40.

On Thursday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56.

On Thursday, May 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,943,061.96.

On Monday, May 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $216,107.90.

On Thursday, April 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $1,055,292.20.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $1,069,028.05.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on S

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.