Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $64.78. The company had a trading volume of 931,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,683. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.63.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

