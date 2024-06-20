Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Decreased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,499,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,864 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 7.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $736,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.76. 199,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

