Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after acquiring an additional 98,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.76. 928,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $102.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

