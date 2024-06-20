Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Receives C$22.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 11,600 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. 20.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$17.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$18.16.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of C$209.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.8296678 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 81.25%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

