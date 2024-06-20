Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 252,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 662,392 shares.The stock last traded at $7.55 and had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Sasol Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 819.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sasol by 148.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sasol by 3,112.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Sasol in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

