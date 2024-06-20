Sapphire (SAPP) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $2,257.56 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.62 or 0.05417401 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00015572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002462 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,790,496,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,769,922,174 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

