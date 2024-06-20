Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $660.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $653.00 to $660.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADBE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $607.67.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $522.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.69. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

