Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.93

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as €18.93 ($20.35) and last traded at €19.33 ($20.78), with a volume of 180530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €18.95 ($20.38).

Salzgitter Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.10.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

