Salesforce Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 74,351 call options on the company. This is an increase of 14% compared to the average daily volume of 65,493 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 600,470 shares of company stock valued at $167,913,238. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $10.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.21. 8,232,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,779,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $234.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.60 and its 200-day moving average is $276.60.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

