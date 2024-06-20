Safeguard Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Safeguard Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.02. The company had a trading volume of 477,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,992. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

