Safeguard Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Safeguard Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.57. 54,953,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,334,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

