Safeguard Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Safeguard Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,738 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,485,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 422,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,322,000 after acquiring an additional 62,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $334.54. The company had a trading volume of 248,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.27. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.38 and a 1-year high of $338.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.